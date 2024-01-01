We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Patriot Care
Flower
Swamp Thing (70/30 Indica)
by Patriot Care
4.6
(
5
)
Flower
Rick's Pupil #2
by Patriot Care
5.0
(
3
)
Flower
Sherb Face #10
by Patriot Care
4.3
(
3
)
Flower
Star 91 (80/20 Indica)
by Patriot Care
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Yin Yang CBD #5
by Patriot Care
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Snowball S1 #1 (70/30 Indica)
by Patriot Care
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
Rainbow Chip
by Patriot Care
THC 22.5%
5.0
(
2
)
Flower
The Don Mega #1
by Patriot Care
THC 19.6%
CBD 0%
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
GG S1 #4
by Patriot Care
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Peanut Butter Breath
by Patriot Care
4.5
(
2
)
Flower
Sour Claws #18
by Patriot Care
5.0
(
1
)
Shatter
Rainbow Chip Shatter
by Patriot Care
5.0
(
1
)
Shatter
Super Silver Haze Shatter (Sativa)
by Patriot Care
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
D95
by Patriot Care
THC 20.5%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Herijuana Cartridge 0.5g
by Patriot Care
THC 46.3%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
D95 #9
by Patriot Care
THC 22.1%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Star Cookie (60/40 Indica) (Medical)
by Patriot Care
5.0
(
1
)
Cartridges
Black Jack Cartridge 0.5g
by Patriot Care
THC 72.8%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Brandywine
by Patriot Care
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Palpatine (Sativa)
by Patriot Care
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Cinderella 99
by Patriot Care
THC 23.6%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Deadhead OG
by Patriot Care
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Herijuana
by Patriot Care
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
The Guice
by Patriot Care
5.0
(
1
)
1
2
3
...
25
