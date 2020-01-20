About this strain
Brandywine effects
Reported by real people like you
33 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
36% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
