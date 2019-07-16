Our take on a classic: natural pulp infused with hemp fibers. This ultra-thin blend burns slowly and evenly with a smooth finish. No disruptive flavors. Our 1¼ size is the perfect length for rolling personal doobs and we give you a little extra height to help stuff a little bit more in. Each Pat's General five-pack contains five rolling paper booklets, each with 30 papers.



Free shipping on all orders, US Domestic only.