A handmade wooden carrying case for your joints! The Potpocket's convenient and attractive design allows the adventuring toker to carry up to three rolled joints in a discreet manner.



Three sizes are offered to accommodate your smoking needs: the Potpocket will fit three standard 1¼-Size doobs, while the Longpocket will easily carry three King-Size doobs. And for your double-wide creations - the Phatpocket will safely stow two blunts or extra-large doobs.