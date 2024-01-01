For dry paws, rough elbows, tender noses, or any other part of a dog’s skin in need of TLC, nothing beats a good CBD cream or balm. Our Nose to Toes CBD balm is formulated with our Superior Broad Spectrum hemp extracts and nourishing ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, and cocoa butter for extra soothing power! The easy-to-use balm stick is convenient for taking along on all your adventures. Use this soft, pet-safe balm to keep your pooch’s skin in tip-top shape for optimum comfort every day!

Show more