For dry paws, rough elbows, tender noses, or any other part of a dog’s skin in need of TLC, nothing beats a good CBD cream or balm. Our Nose to Toes CBD balm is formulated with our Superior Broad Spectrum hemp extracts and nourishing ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil, and cocoa butter for extra soothing power! The easy-to-use balm stick is convenient for taking along on all your adventures. Use this soft, pet-safe balm to keep your pooch’s skin in tip-top shape for optimum comfort every day!
At Paw CBD, we believe that pets are family too, and they deserve the very best that we can give them. Our brand was founded by pet lovers for pet lovers to help our best friends live their best lives. We are proud to affordably offer Superior Broad Spectrum CBD oil tinctures, treats, and topicals for pets, specially crafted for dogs and cats.