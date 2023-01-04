About this product
This ‘rose’ may end up being your best bud. Tahoe Rose is an Indica cross of Tahoe OG Kush and Rose Bud. A spicy, earthy taste and complex floral aroma combine with relaxing, restoring and calming effects to make this cultivar truly bloom. Tahoe Rose is just the right pick whenever you need to unwind or to simply remember to stop and smell the roses.
Available in 0.5G and 1G PAX Era pods.
Available in 0.5G and 1G PAX Era pods.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
PAX®
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.
State License(s)
C12-0000266-LIC