This ‘rose’ may end up being your best bud. Tahoe Rose is an Indica cross of Tahoe OG Kush and Rose Bud. A spicy, earthy taste and complex floral aroma combine with relaxing, restoring and calming effects to make this cultivar truly bloom. Tahoe Rose is just the right pick whenever you need to unwind or to simply remember to stop and smell the roses.



Available in 0.5G and 1G PAX Era pods.