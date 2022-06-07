About this product
Ready to kick back and relax? The fruity, tropical notes of Watermelon Z pair deliciously with a quick-setting feeling of euphoria. This calming California Indica can be the perfect escape to a summertime happy place, regardless of what season it actually is. Watermelon Z is available in 1G PAX Era pods.
About this brand
PAX®
Hi, we're PAX. Our mission is to enhance people’s lives through exceptional cannabis experiences. For more than a decade, we’ve been focused on creating award-winning devices that bring out the best in the flower. The word PAX means “peace,” and we take that to heart. We are committed to establishing cannabis as a force for good—advancing causes of social justice, access and equity.