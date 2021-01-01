PAX®
About this product
Era provides superior control over temperature ranges, and combines with dual wick and leak-resistant pods to deliver the most flavorful and consistently satisfying taste yet.
Era is a closed system device that’s compatible with pods sold to and filled by extract companies. Check our website for the most current retailers and states where Era is available.
Welcome to a new Era.
