Intelligent, intuitive and instant. PAX 3 comes with amazing new features:
Dual-Use (complete kit only)
Switch from loose leaf to extract in just a few seconds with the included concentrate insert. Achieve equally dense vapor, no matter your material preference. Perfect for use with waxy or buttery extracts.
Powerful Vapor & Rapid Heating
PAX 3 delivers a strong, pure vapor within 20 seconds, and subsequent heat-ups are nearly instant. The latest battery technology powers an oven 2x the strength of PAX 2.
Extended Sessions
PAX 3 lasts twice as many sessions as PAX 2. Enjoy up to 10 sessions per charge.
Good Vibrations
The PAX 3 vibrates when ready for use, and for PAX Mobile App connectivity. It will also “buzz” when you access special game and party modes.
