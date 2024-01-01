Elevate your senses with Dutch Treat, a captivating hybrid strain featuring aromas of sweet and creamy notes. Its flavor profile delights with a harmonious blend of earthy undertones and hints of sweet pine, offering a balanced experience that soothes the body and uplifts the spirit. -- Strain Type: Hybrid THC: 80% CBD: <2% Terpenes: β-Myrcene, Terpinolene, β-Ocimene Aromas: Sweet, Creamy Flavors: Earthy, Sweet Pine Effects: Euphoric, Uplifted
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.