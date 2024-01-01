PAX Trip Diamonds - Durban Poison (S) - 1g Disposable

The energizing and uplifting effects of Durban Poison make it one of the most popular Sativas across the globe. Notes of citrus, spice and vanilla accompany a spark of creativity to help conquer your to-do list, an outdoor adventure or an artistic project.

Strain Type: Sativa
Terpenes: Myrcene, Terpinolene, Limonene
Aromas: Diesel, Earthy
Flavors: Citrus, Spice
Effects: Uplifting, Energizing
PAX delivers well-being through pure products, unique experiences, and an unparalleled passion for the plant. For more than a decade, we’ve provided products that are simple, enjoyable, and trusted by millions. We believe in creating sustainable opportunities through cannabis.

