PC Pure
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
THC carts, dabs, live resin, oil, & wax
15 products
Cartridges
Pineapple Jack VFire Pod 1g
by PC Pure
Cartridges
Peanut Butter Breath VFire Pod 1g
by PC Pure
Cartridges
Galactic Gas VFire Pod 1g
by PC Pure
THC 81.6%
CBD 0.9%
Cartridges
Bruce Banner VFire Pod 1g
by PC Pure
Cartridges
Mimosa VFire Pod 1g
by PC Pure
THC 79.2%
CBD 0.8%
Cartridges
Alaskan Thunder Fuck VFire Pod 1g
by PC Pure
THC 87.4%
CBD 0.9%
Cartridges
Purple Gorilla VFire Pod 1g
by PC Pure
THC 86.6%
Cartridges
Alaskan Thunder Fuck Cartridge 1g
by PC Pure
THC 87.6%
Cartridges
Wedding Cake VFire Pod 1g
by PC Pure
THC 85.3%
Cartridges
Durban Poison VFire Pod 1g
by PC Pure
Cartridges
Baklava VFire Pod 1g
by PC Pure
Cartridges
Cookies N Cream VFire Pod 1g
by PC Pure
THC 85.2%
CBD 0.9%
Cartridges
Super Lemon Haze Cartridge 1g
by PC Pure
THC 83.8%
CBD 0.2%
Cartridges
Maui Wowie VFire Pod 1g
by PC Pure
THC 80.9%
CBD 0.4%
Cartridges
Forbidden Fruit Cartridge 1g
by PC Pure
