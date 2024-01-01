We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
PDX Organics
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
15 products
Flower
Jelly Sickle
by PDX Organics
THC 25.29%
CBD 0.06%
5.0
(
4
)
Flower
Supreme Ruckus
by PDX Organics
THC 32.47%
CBD 0.06%
4.0
(
2
)
Flower
First Class Funk
by PDX Organics
THC 32.99%
CBD 0.08%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Peanut Butter MAC
by PDX Organics
THC 29.13%
CBD 0.06%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Sundae Fundae
by PDX Organics
THC 26.6%
CBD 0%
5.0
(
1
)
Flower
Gelato #33 x Zkittles Cake
by PDX Organics
THC 32.533%
CBD 0.06%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Mimosa #2
by PDX Organics
THC 30.12%
CBD 0%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Orange Sunset
by PDX Organics
THC 33.9%
CBD 0.06%
4.0
(
1
)
Flower
Killer Mints
by PDX Organics
THC 32.24%
CBD 0.07%
Pre-rolls
First Class Funk Pre-Roll 0.85g
by PDX Organics
THC 23.14%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
Tropicana Cookies
by PDX Organics
Flower
Purple Starburst #8
by PDX Organics
THC 27.11%
CBD 0.08%
Flower
Platinum Cake
by PDX Organics
THC 22.38%
CBD 0.07%
Flower
Orange Julius
by PDX Organics
THC 30.68%
CBD 0.05%
Flower
Supreme Ruckus #1
by PDX Organics
THC 35.9%
CBD 0.1%
Cannabis