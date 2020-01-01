Tony and Dawson - Two people with a passion for growing We both are passionate about growing cannabis and have been successful on an individual level. We have always loved cannabis and wanted to connect people to it and that is what drew us to the business. We both believe that cannabis has healing powers and can accentuate the best parts of life. We made the decision to come together because we believe that together we can help people. We were determined to apply our years of collective expertise and knowledge to produce the highest quality products. PDX Organics - Established in 2013 We want to help our friends, family, and community have access to all the benefits of medical marijuana legally. We have always believed that medical marijuana should be an accessible option for people’s treatment and quality of life. Since day one, we have been growing legal medical cannabis, under the approval of Oregon’s medical marijuana program. We have had the opportunity to create meaningful relationships with our patients, consumers, and retailers and have seen firsthand the positive impact that cannabis can have on people’s lives. Growth - Recreational Marijuana Production Over time our floor space has grown to allow us to produce more marijuana. We have expanded to an OLCC Licensed production company. It’s not easy managing the business dynamics of an emerging industry. We constantly have to adapt and actively pursue compliance with county and state regulatory agencies. But, hard work and dedication have brought us to the present day. We value our relationships with current and future customers and hope to communicate our appreciation to them through our product quality. We owe a huge thanks to everyone for supporting us on this awesome journey, and we hope that we can continue to do what we’re passionate about and help our community. Our staff and facility has grown but we still remain locally owned, locally grown, and true to our roots.