About this product

Always have a piece of Woodstock magic around your neck and close to your heart, with our Peace Pendant, that is encased with a piece of the original and authenticated stage from the 1969 Woodstock Festival.



Wood Size: 3/16" thick and 1.2 in diameter.



Pendant Size: 44 x 33 x 9 millimeters



Pendant Color Options: Silver or Bronze (Color Plated Metal Alloy)



Every Pendant will include a tamper-proof hologram on the back, as well as on the Certificate of Authenticity that accompanies the pendant.



Bring the Woodstock magic everywhere you go with this limited edition Peace Pendant, and cherish the memories of the most iconic music festival of all time.