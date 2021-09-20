About this product
Carry around your flower in our new Peace of Stage Guitar Dugouts and add a little Peace, Love, & Stage to your smoking experience!
Peace of Stage Guitar Dugout Includes:
Guitar Shaped Wooden Dugout (4.75" Tall)
Piece of Original 1969 Woodstock Stage embedded into the dugout
Swivel Lid with Magnetic closure
2" Bat
Peace of Stage Tamper-Proof Hologram
Certificate of Authenticity
About this brand
Peace of Stage
The original 1969 Woodstock Stage has been rediscovered and now you can own a Peace of music history. Our Peace of Stage Collectibles include a piece of the very same stage the likes of Jimi, Jerry, and Janis performed on during the most iconic music festival of all time. Add a little Peace, Love, & Stage to your smoking experience with our Rolling Trays, Peace Pipe, and Guitar Dugouts!