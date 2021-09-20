About this product
Add a little Peace, Love, & Stage to your smoking experience with our Peace of Stage Peace Pipes!
Peace of Stage Peace Pipe Includes:
Laminated Hard Wood Pipe with Adjustable Cap
Laser Engraved Peace Sign on Cap
Piece of 1969 Woodstock Stage Embedded on the Pipe
Peace of Stage Tamper-Evident Hologram
Certificate of Authenticity
About this brand
Peace of Stage
The original 1969 Woodstock Stage has been rediscovered and now you can own a Peace of music history. Our Peace of Stage Collectibles include a piece of the very same stage the likes of Jimi, Jerry, and Janis performed on during the most iconic music festival of all time. Add a little Peace, Love, & Stage to your smoking experience with our Rolling Trays, Peace Pipe, and Guitar Dugouts!