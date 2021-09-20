About this product
Roll yourself back to 1969 with our NEW Peace of Stage Rolling Trays!
Our friends at Cut N' Create have built these awesome new rolling trays, which include an embedded piece of the original 1969 Woodstock Stage and your choice of groovy engraving to spice up your smoking experience. These handmade cherry wood trays come in two designs; Guitar Pick and Rectangle so you can choose the one that best fits your vibes.
Guitar Pick Trays
Music Note Heart
Peace Sign Guitar
Total Size: 8" x 7"
Inside Size: 6" x 5"
Rectangle Trays
All We Need
Flower Child
Total Size: 10.5" x 6"
Inside Size: 8" x 3.5"
Each Peace of Stage Rolling Tray comes with our Certificate of Authenticity and matching tamper-proof holograms to ensure your tray includes a piece of the 1969 Woodstock stage.
About this brand
Peace of Stage
The original 1969 Woodstock Stage has been rediscovered and now you can own a Peace of music history. Our Peace of Stage Collectibles include a piece of the very same stage the likes of Jimi, Jerry, and Janis performed on during the most iconic music festival of all time. Add a little Peace, Love, & Stage to your smoking experience with our Rolling Trays, Peace Pipe, and Guitar Dugouts!