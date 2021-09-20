About this product

Roll yourself back to 1969 with our NEW Peace of Stage Rolling Trays!



Our friends at Cut N' Create have built these awesome new rolling trays, which include an embedded piece of the original 1969 Woodstock Stage and your choice of groovy engraving to spice up your smoking experience. These handmade cherry wood trays come in two designs; Guitar Pick and Rectangle so you can choose the one that best fits your vibes.



Guitar Pick Trays



Music Note Heart

Peace Sign Guitar



Total Size: 8" x 7"



Inside Size: 6" x 5"



Rectangle Trays



All We Need

Flower Child



Total Size: 10.5" x 6"



Inside Size: 8" x 3.5"



Each Peace of Stage Rolling Tray comes with our Certificate of Authenticity and matching tamper-proof holograms to ensure your tray includes a piece of the 1969 Woodstock stage.