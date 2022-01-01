Full spectrum formula includes all the wonderful cannabidiols of the hemp flower including CBD, secondary cannabinoids, multiple terpenes and phytocannabinoids.

Made with excellent hemp flower that has been third party tested.

Stamped with a QR code that will link to the lab analysis of the hemp flower.

Grown, extracted and manufactured in the United States following strict USDA and FDA guidelines.

Formulated with all CBD and secondary cannabinoids, plus a special terpene formula.

A tincture with a fresh, light taste with a hint of mint.