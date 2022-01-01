Shea the CBD way is a liposomal transdermal base that results in excellent skin penetration and moisturizing capabilities.

Formulated with a blend of CBD and secondary cannabinoids, plus botanical terpenes and organic oils to enhance aroma and relaxation.

In-house, high purity, CO2 extracted, winterized, full spectrum CBD extract infused with a special terpene profile to enhance therapeutic value.

An easy-to-use, airless pump allows for metered dosage and dispenses 1mL (1g) of cream.