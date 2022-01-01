About this product
Shea the CBD way is a liposomal transdermal base that results in excellent skin penetration and moisturizing capabilities.
Formulated with a blend of CBD and secondary cannabinoids, plus botanical terpenes and organic oils to enhance aroma and relaxation.
In-house, high purity, CO2 extracted, winterized, full spectrum CBD extract infused with a special terpene profile to enhance therapeutic value.
An easy-to-use, airless pump allows for metered dosage and dispenses 1mL (1g) of cream.
Peace River Botanicals
Peace River Botanicals is a family farm in Punta Gorda , Florida. We specialize in high CBD hemp. All of our ladies are grown with love! Our goal is to help those with pain and anxiety to find a natural way to achieve balance through the use of hemp.