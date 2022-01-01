About this product
Smooth tasting Sour Kush high in CBD hemp smokeable flower. This is grown with love in our fields in Florida. You can order from us by the pound, ounce, quarter ounce, eighth or prerolls. This is an indica strain with amazing taste and aroma. This contains less then .3 percent THC
Peace River Botanicals is a family farm in Punta Gorda , Florida. We specialize in high CBD hemp. All of our ladies are grown with love! Our goal is to help those with pain and anxiety to find a natural way to achieve balance through the use of hemp.