30 Capsules, 33mg per Capsule, US Grown Grade A (Cannabidiol)

Co2 Extracted Full Spectrum Cannabidiol, contains full spectrum of Cannabinoids, lipids and compounds like CBD, CBG, CBC, etc.

Retains many other compounds such as essential oils, terpenes and amino acids

100% Organic, US Grown/ processed, non- GMO and gluten free and vegan approved