Peacock CBD Pain Master Cream, made with Non GMO, Organic Ingredients. Infused with our CO2 Full Hemp plant Extract (Full Spectrum Cannabidiol). Utilizing a full entourage effect.



Treat your aches and pains with our powerful formula. CBD is rich in inflammation and healing properties. You will initially feel a tingling sensation following a cooling feeling. You can feel a slight numbing afterwards. This lasts for a few hours or more.