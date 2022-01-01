INDICA HYBRID

Mendocino Purps x San Fernando Valley OG

​Black Water OG is an interesting gift, little is known about her origin. This one was hailed from South Lake Tahoe, it has a citrus nose that are a mix of mango and mandarin oranges. It quickly hit the top of our crew's favorite head stash. It carries a similar poddy structure as a sour diesel when growing in a greenhouse, she finishes in about 9/10 weeks and was very mold resistant.



THC: 26.76%

TERPS: 1.92%

Total Cannabinoids: 30.75%