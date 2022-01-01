About this product
INDICA HYBRID
Mendocino Purps x San Fernando Valley OG
Black Water OG is an interesting gift, little is known about her origin. This one was hailed from South Lake Tahoe, it has a citrus nose that are a mix of mango and mandarin oranges. It quickly hit the top of our crew's favorite head stash. It carries a similar poddy structure as a sour diesel when growing in a greenhouse, she finishes in about 9/10 weeks and was very mold resistant.
THC: 26.76%
TERPS: 1.92%
Total Cannabinoids: 30.75%
About this brand
Peak Humboldt
Peak Humboldt is a small privately owned premier distribution & manufacturing company located in the heart of Humboldt County. We take pride in offering top quality products at tremendous value. From flower & pre-rolls, to oils & bubble hash, Peak carries a wide variety of cannabis products with something for everyone. Support small farms and businesses by purchasing from Peak.