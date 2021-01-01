About this product
INDICA HYBRID
Blueberry Muffin x Gelato
This in house exclusive was pheno hunted over three years from a seed collaboration of The Humboldt Seed Co and Happy Dreams Genetics. Overwhelming notes of blueberry are on every exhale, with that subtle nudge from the gelato will have you coming back for more. Bred for the terpenes, not the THC she sits at about 20% thc, however her flavor won her a second place in The Feast of Flowers!
THC: 20.17%
CBD: 0%
TERPS: 1.16%
Total Cannabinoids: 23.05%
About this brand
Peak Humboldt
Peak Humboldt is a small privately owned premier distribution & manufacturing company located in the heart of Humboldt County. We take pride in offering top quality products at tremendous value. From flower & pre-rolls, to oils & bubble hash, Peak carries a wide variety of cannabis products with something for everyone. Support small farms and businesses by purchasing from Peak.