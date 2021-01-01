About this product

INDICA HYBRID

Blueberry Muffin x Gelato

This in house exclusive was pheno hunted over three years from a seed collaboration of The Humboldt Seed Co and Happy Dreams Genetics. Overwhelming notes of blueberry are on every exhale, with that subtle nudge from the gelato will have you coming back for more. Bred for the terpenes, not the THC she sits at about 20% thc, however her flavor won her a second place in The Feast of Flowers!



THC: 20.17%

CBD: 0%

TERPS: 1.16%

Total Cannabinoids: 23.05%