About this product
INDICA HYBRID
A skunky pungent aroma with relaxing body effects.
THC: 47.75%
CBD: 0.2%
Total Cannabinoids: 55.88%
About this brand
Peak Humboldt
Peak Humboldt is a small privately owned premier distribution & manufacturing company located in the heart of Humboldt County. We take pride in offering top quality products at tremendous value. From flower & pre-rolls, to oils & bubble hash, Peak carries a wide variety of cannabis products with something for everyone. Support small farms and businesses by purchasing from Peak.