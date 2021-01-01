About this product
INFUSED PRE ROLL
Papaya Flower + Runtz Bubble Hash
This premium blunt has a hemp paper wrap with Papaya flower and infused with 25% Runtz bubble hash.
WEIGHT: 1g
THC: 34.42%
CBD: 0.14%
Total Cannabinoids: 40.36%
About this brand
Peak Humboldt
Peak Humboldt is a small privately owned premier distribution & manufacturing company located in the heart of Humboldt County. We take pride in offering top quality products at tremendous value. From flower & pre-rolls, to oils & bubble hash, Peak carries a wide variety of cannabis products with something for everyone. Support small farms and businesses by purchasing from Peak.