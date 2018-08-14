Peak Supply
Cherry AK-47 Crumble 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Cherry AK-47 effects
Reported by real people like you
192 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
