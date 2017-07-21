- Herbal
- Peppery
- Pine
Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste.
