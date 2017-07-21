ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. AK-47
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of AK-47

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4 2775 reviews

AK-47

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Pine

Calculated from 84 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2775 reviews

AK-47
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Pine

Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. 

 

Effects

Show all

1897 people reported 14826 effects
Happy 58%
Euphoric 46%
Uplifted 45%
Relaxed 45%
Creative 36%
Stress 40%
Anxiety 28%
Pain 27%
Depression 25%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 41%
Dry eyes 24%
Dizzy 10%
Paranoid 9%
Headache 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2,775

more reviews
write a review

Find AK-47 nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry AK-47 nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for White Widow
White Widow
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for Silver Haze
Silver Haze
More energeticLeafly flower for Purple Diesel
Purple Diesel
More focusingLeafly flower for Lemon Kush
Lemon Kush
More myrceneLeafly flower for Bubble Gum
Bubble Gum
More pineneLeafly flower for Super Silver Haze
Super Silver Haze
More energeticLeafly flower for Strawberry Cough
Strawberry Cough
More focusingLeafly flower for Agent Orange
Agent Orange
More pinene
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of AK-47
User uploaded image of AK-47
User uploaded image of AK-47
User uploaded image of AK-47
User uploaded image of AK-47
User uploaded image of AK-47
User uploaded image of AK-47
more photos

Found in

Preview for Euphoric cannabis strains
Euphoric cannabis strains

Lineage

First strain parent
South American
parent
Second strain parent
Mexican
parent
Strain
AK-47
First strain child
Dutch 47
child
Second strain child
Star 47
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with AK-47

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for AK-47 nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

Tips for growing AK-47 cannabis
Tips for growing AK-47 cannabis
The High Score: The Best Nintendo 64 Games to Revisit as a Stoned Adult
The High Score: The Best Nintendo 64 Games to Revisit as a Stoned Adult
Buds of the Future: An American’s Peek into Amsterdam’s Coffeeshop Culture (Part 2)
Buds of the Future: An American’s Peek into Amsterdam’s Coffeeshop Culture (Part 2)
What Are You Smoking? Episode 38: Perfecting Pre-Rolls With the Saints Joints Founder
What Are You Smoking? Episode 38: Perfecting Pre-Rolls With the Saints Joints Founder

Most popular in