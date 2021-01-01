About this product
Each stick contains Cannabidiol (10mg and 25mg options and x10 and x25 stick options) and are blended with essential and coconut oils. Handmade from bamboo and malchus wood - each stick burns over 50 minutes. Perfect for lazy days or crazy work weeks these incense will have perfect amount of calm.
Scents available:
- Berries
- Cedarwood & Vanilla
- Coconut
- Coffee
- Eucalyptus & Spearmint
- Frankincense
- Lavender & Sage
- Lemon
- Pineapple
- Raspberry Vanilla
- Rose
- Sweet Chili Orange
- Unscented
- White Tea & Ginger
