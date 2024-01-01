Loading...

Pentagon

unclaimed brand

This brand is currently unclaimed

All categoriesConcentrates

Pentagon products

5 products
Product image for Gorilla Glue Disposable Pen 0.25g
Cartridges
Gorilla Glue Disposable Pen 0.25g
by Pentagon
THC 89.9%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sour Diesel Cartridge 0.5g
Cartridges
Sour Diesel Cartridge 0.5g
by Pentagon
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Sunset Sherbert Disposable Pen 0.25g
Cartridges
Sunset Sherbert Disposable Pen 0.25g
by Pentagon
THC 89.9%
CBD 0%
Product image for Tangie Disposable Pen 0.25g
Cartridges
Tangie Disposable Pen 0.25g
by Pentagon
THC 89.9%
CBD 0%
Product image for GG Disposable Vape
Ingestible
GG Disposable Vape
by Pentagon
THC 89.9%
CBD 0%