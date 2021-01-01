About this product

The perfect balance between THC and terpenes, Perfect Infused Flower Blends are live resin-infused with the plant’s natural oils and monoterpenes, delivering a super fresh aroma and consistent effects, good for small dosage.



Happy Camper is a special blend of terpene-rich varieties formulated to bring you a little bit of levity and joy. You may feel a smile creeping over your face that you try to hide but can’t.



INSTRUCTIONS: Flower is ready to use. Just tap the micropipe into the jar of flower, light, and enjoy. Also great for vaping and rolling your own.



DOSAGE: Start with 1 dose and note the effects.



STORAGE: Recommended to keep cold.