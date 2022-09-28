About this product
This mini is mighty!
Perfect's fun-sized mini live resin infused prerolls deliver fast effects, designed for use across multiple sessions.
Try it in Pick Me Up: Boost Your Awareness
For the 3PM slump or any time you need a boost.
Count on our Pick Me Up Hybrid to be there - a special blend of terpene-rich varieties to deliver energy and focus when you need it most. Embrace the wave of inspiration and productivity that gets you in the zone, and engage in your checklist.
DOMINANT TERPENE: Caryophyllene
INSTRUCTIONS: Since this mini’s so mighty, start with one dose - and "sip, don't rip." Light and inhale one or two gentle puffs of a .33g - and note the effects.
STORAGE: Terpenes are perishable. Best kept cold.
VOLUME: .33g each; 3-packs totaling 1g of infused flower.
Perfect's fun-sized mini live resin infused prerolls deliver fast effects, designed for use across multiple sessions.
Try it in Pick Me Up: Boost Your Awareness
For the 3PM slump or any time you need a boost.
Count on our Pick Me Up Hybrid to be there - a special blend of terpene-rich varieties to deliver energy and focus when you need it most. Embrace the wave of inspiration and productivity that gets you in the zone, and engage in your checklist.
DOMINANT TERPENE: Caryophyllene
INSTRUCTIONS: Since this mini’s so mighty, start with one dose - and "sip, don't rip." Light and inhale one or two gentle puffs of a .33g - and note the effects.
STORAGE: Terpenes are perishable. Best kept cold.
VOLUME: .33g each; 3-packs totaling 1g of infused flower.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Perfect
Rated #1 on Proper and based on over a decade of research, Perfect blends terpene-rich varieties to do what no single plant can do. Read our website reviews and try it!
Perfect is about designing blended formulations using 100% cannabis and cannabis oil, combined with breakthrough terpene preservation methods that deliver attention-getting effects, quality, flavor, and potency.
Connect and get creative in a conversation with Happy Camper, engage deeply on a project with Pick Me Up, or relax into a peaceful evening with NightCap.
Find your perfect vibe for the moments that matter with premium, low dose, reliable products.
Who’s formulating Perfect? Perfect’s Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Michael Backes, is best known for writing the book Cannabis Pharmacy, where he details out the medicinal effects of a wide variety of strains. Michael founded and ran the first evidence-based medical dispensary in California which often served the Hollywood elite with his sought after premium fresh products and customized effects. Michael developed live resin infused flower to deliver that same experience to consumers who are seeking the very best.
Perfect is about designing blended formulations using 100% cannabis and cannabis oil, combined with breakthrough terpene preservation methods that deliver attention-getting effects, quality, flavor, and potency.
Connect and get creative in a conversation with Happy Camper, engage deeply on a project with Pick Me Up, or relax into a peaceful evening with NightCap.
Find your perfect vibe for the moments that matter with premium, low dose, reliable products.
Who’s formulating Perfect? Perfect’s Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Michael Backes, is best known for writing the book Cannabis Pharmacy, where he details out the medicinal effects of a wide variety of strains. Michael founded and ran the first evidence-based medical dispensary in California which often served the Hollywood elite with his sought after premium fresh products and customized effects. Michael developed live resin infused flower to deliver that same experience to consumers who are seeking the very best.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002675
CDPH-10002675