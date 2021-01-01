About this product

Create your own special holiday-shaped sweets or homemade soaps with these Leaf Chocolate, Candy, and Gummy Mold. This mold is constructed of 100% pure, premium quality food-grade silicone.



Simply pour your favorite recipe in the mold, prepare, and cool completely. Then turn it upside down, this flexible silicone mold offers a non-stick surface that allows the sweets to pop right out with a little push from the bottom. Remember to place the silicone mold on a baking sheet for easier positioning and removal.



Many customers have found creative ways to use our silicone molds (depending upon the shape) to create delicious chocolates, candies, gummies, butter, caramels, ice cubes, frozen baby foods, gelatin, ice creams etc. Other customers use the molds in unique ways to create clays, resin casting, candles, soaps and more.