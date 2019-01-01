Peyt's Promise is a family owned hemp CBD business that was established in February 2019 and located in the Chattanooga Valley. Our focus is on the customer and we pride ourselves on excellent customer service, fast and free shipping, and affordable pricing. In the fall of 2019, we'll begin developing our own brand of full spectrum and isolates. We're taking all the knowledge we're learned so far and using it to develop top tier products that stand out with their quality, affordability and transparency. Our Journey to CBD Peyt's Promise is named after our son Peyton. He has a severe form of epilepsy called Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, along with Christianson Syndrome. He has had amazing results with CBD oil, has had improved functioning because of this, and has been completely weaned off one seizure medication, and is in the process of being weaned off his 2nd seizure medication. His success with CBD led to us researching this miracle oil further and finding all the benefits it could have for everyone. This spurred us on and motivated us to create Peyt's Promise and provide CBD oil to individuals in the most affordable way possible. Our time reselling CBD gave us the opportunity to grow, learn, and create a product we are proud to put our son's name on. Our own brand is in production and launches early September 2019.