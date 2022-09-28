Item will be available for purchase by mid September 2019. Lab tests will be uploaded once it is available.



Peyt's Promise CBD Oil is made with hemp derived CBD, mixed with a MCT carrier and contains only natural flavors.



Hemp Grown in the Southeastern United States

Extracted and Bottled in Georgia

No GMO's (genetically modified organism)

Pesticide and Herbicide Free

No artificial Ingredients

THC FREE

Lab Tested, Twice --Our processor furnishes in house test results and we have additional third party testing completed on every batch. Our results are openly posted and we are completely transparent with our results.

Batch numbers listed on every bottle

Our CBD Isolate is completely legal, can be taken day or night, and is easy on the wallet.



Ingredients: MCT oil, CBD, natural flavors



1000mg bottle = 33mg CBD per 1ml or 1 dropper



This product is taken sublingually. Use the included dropper to place the desired amount under you tongue, wait 30 seconds for it to absorb and enjoy the benefits that CBD has to offer.