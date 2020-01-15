Blackberry Cobbler is a lustrous flower with orange and red stigma knotted around frosty foliage. This strain was created by Phantom Farms, and is a cross of Blackberry Kush and Trainwreck. It expresses sweet, fruity aromas and a resilient growth structure, offering some mold resistance over its quick 55-day flowering time. Blackberry Cobbler generates an average yield, but the potent fragrance and pleasurable physical effects make every nug that much more precious.