Monkey Thunder is a fun and fruity strain with energizing qualities. Created by Phantom Farms of Oregon, Monkey Thunder is a cross of a Lemon Pineapple x Maui Wowie Tropic Thunder hybrid and Monkey Face. Monkey Thunder’s first cross emphasizes the fruity, tropical terpenes, giving the plant notes of pineapple and citrus peel, while the addition of Monkey Face helped stabilize the morphology and flowering time of the plant. Monkey Thunder has a snappy 50-day flowering cycle and has been known to reach about 8 feet tall.
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
66% of people say it helps with insomnia
Lack of appetite
66% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
