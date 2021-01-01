About this product

This is our Salve for topical use. It contains 1000 mg CBD (per 2 oz container) from Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Oil and camphor, eucalyptus, peppermint, and lavender essential oils. Full spectrum oil contains all the cannabinoids and terpenes that are grown in our hemp plants, including THC, but at low concentrations (<0.3%). Apply this topical for muscle and joint recovery.



Goes on smooth to soothe your skin: formulated with lanolin, beeswax, vitamin E, sweet almond oil and sunflower seed oil to help moisturize skin

Soothing botanical scent crafted with all-natural essential oils, no artificial fragrances



Directions for Use: Apply as needed to affected areas 2-3 times daily. Massage into skin until fully absorbed.



Storage: Store in a cool, dry place, away from light. Do not use if safety seal is broken.



Disclaimer: Keep out of reach of children. Not to be used during pregnancy or lactation. Please consult a physician before taking if you have a medical condition or are currently taking other medications.



Safety Warning: This product has not been evaluated by the US FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This product contains <0.3% THC, compliant with the Federal Farm Bill.



Ingredients: Lanolin, Sunflower Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Beeswax, CO2 Extracted Full Spectrum Hemp Oil, Vitamin E Oil, Essential Oils: Camphor, Eucalyptus, Peppermint, Lavender.



CBD Content: 18-20 mg CBD per gram of salve.