PHARM CBD
About this product
Full Spectrum Soft Gels - 25 mg CBD from Full Spectrum Hemp Extract per soft gel.
30 Count (750 mg Total Cannabinoids) and 60 Count (1500 mg Total Cannabinoids) Options Available
Our Full Spectrum, Cannabinoid-Rich Soft Gel capsules are available in a 25 mg total-cannabinoid concentration.
Formulated for Maximum Bioavailability
Highly Natural, Cannabinoid-Rich Formulation
Full Spectrum of Cannabinoids and Terpenes
