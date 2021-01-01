About this product

2000 mg CBD (33 mg/mL) from Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Sublingual Drops

(PRODUCT CONTAINS <0.3% THC AND YOU COULD POSSIBLY FAIIL A DRUG SCREEN IF CONSUMED)



Spearmint Flavor



2.04 fl oz (60 mL)



This is our Extra Strength Full Spectrum Formulation from PHARM CBD Hemp Extract. The high concentration of CBD (33 mg/mL), as well as the entourage of other effects brought on by other cannabinoids (CBC, CBG, CBGa, d9-THC) and terpenes that are present in this formulation, make this product very effective!



PHARM CBD full spectrum hemp extract contains a wide variety of cannabinoids and terpenes that from the flower of the hemp plants we grow, which are extracted in our CO2 extraction plant and then formulated by our chemists into the most pure and effective cannabis derived products on the market!



PHARM CBD full spectrum products are quality controlled from seed to sale, or farm to PHARM.



Directions for Use: Shake well before use. Adults take 1 mL under the tongue twice daily.



Storage: Store in a cool, dry place, away from light. do not use if safety seal is broken.



Disclaimer: Keep out of reach of children. Not to be used during pregnancy or lactation. Please consult a physician before taking if you have a medical condition or are currently taking other medications.



Safety Warning: This product has not been evaluated by the US FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This product contains <0.3% THC, compliant with the Federal Farm Bill.



Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil (from Coconut), CO2 Extracted Hemp Oil, Organic Flavoring.