About this product

PHARM CBD THC-Free CBD Cream is formulated with a cosmetically elegant, liposomal transdermal base that results in excellent skin penetration and moisturizing capabilities. As a result, CBD and the wide-array of botanical terpenes penetrate deeper and faster than in other creams. This formula contains high-purity CBD isolate and has no-detectable THC. The formula is also enriched with cannabis-derived terpenes, camphor and eucalyptus botanical extracts, which all deliver added therapeutic value, while providing the enhancing aroma!



The airless pump container allows for metered dosing, and dispenses 1 mL (or ~1g of cream) each pump, making this an easy-to-use CBD formulation for muscle and joint recovery.



Each gram of the cream is dosed with 20 mg of CBD and 10 mg of terpenes, maximizing the entourage effect and activating the endocannabinoid system!



Directions for Use: For topical use only. Apply as needed to affected areas 2-3 times daily. Massage into skin until fully absorbed.



Storage: Store in a cool, dry place, away from light.



Disclaimer: Keep out of reach of children. Not to be used during pregnancy or lactation. Please consult a physician before taking if you have a medical condition or are currently taking other medications.



Safety Warning: This product has not been evaluated by the US FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. This product contains no detectable THC, compliant with the Federal Farm Bill.



Ingredients: ALCOHOL (USP), CINNAMOMUM CAMPHORA (CAMPHOR), CANNABIDIOL (CBD) ISOLATE, CAPRYLIC/CAPRIC TRIGLYCERIDES, CETEARETH-20, CETEARYL ALCOHOL, CETYL ALCOHOL, ETHYLHEXYLGLYCERIN, EUCALYPTUS GLOBULUS (EUCALYPTUS), GLYCERIN USP, COPOLYMER, ISOPROPYL PALMITATE, ORGANIC LAVENDULA ANGUSTIFOLIA (ORGANIC LAVENDER), MAGNESIUM ALUMINUM SILICATE, OLEIC ACID, PHENOXYETHANOL, POLYMETHYLSILOXANE, PURIFIED WATER, SOY LECITHIN, STEARYL ALCOHOL, TOCOPHEROL (VITAMIN E), XANTHAM GUM.



NO ARTIFICIAL DYES OR SCENTS. NO PHTHALATES, SULFATES OR PARABENS.



CBD Content: 20 mg CBD per 1 pump of Cream.