Our premium quality, THC Free CBD Hemp Oil softgels perfectly blended with MCT Oil are now packed with melatonin to support a healthy night’s sleep. Not only will you get the CBD delivery you know and trust, but take these to fall asleep fast and stay asleep. Your quality of sleep is set to improve with our softgels perfectly synergized with a dose of melatonin that will soothe your nerves at night so you can naturally relax and get your best nights rest.



Our softgels give you an exact serving of CBD in an incredibly easy-to-swallow form. Each softgel contains our proprietary water soluble, organically grown, premium quality hemp oil synergized with terpenes, cannabinoids, amino acids and other naturally occurring compounds found in the hemp plant providing optimal bioavailability with each convenient serving.



The CBD emulsion droplets that form the active ingredients of these softgels are roughly 25 nanometers in size. To give you a comparison, other industry competitors have particles are up to 200x larger. That is the Pharm Organics difference.



Our potent, THC Free proprietary ingredients cover a larger area in your body due to their microscopic size but provide you with maximum effect. This increases your absorption capabilities dramatically. As a result, you’ll experience a dose that is absorbed into the bloodstream 3-5x more versus CBD delivered in oil form for fast & effective relief.



Ingredients

Organically Grown, Premium Quality Terpene Rich Hemp Oil

Melatonin

MCT Oil

Polysorbate Emulsifiers

Beta Caryophyllene

Gelatin

Chamomile

Glycerin, Sorbitol and Purified Water



The Best CBD Hemp Oil on the Market

Our organically grown, premium quality CBD Hemp is processed using a combination of C02 extraction and ethanol from organically grown USA hemp which purifies & preserves the vital range of cannabinoids, flavanoids, Omega 3’s and other natural vitamins to keep your body in peak performance.



Feel the Pharm Organics Difference

Organically Grown, Terpene Rich Hemp Grown in the USA

THC Free

Independently Tested by Third Party

Free from Pesticides, Chemicals or Residual Solvents

Back by our 100% Guarantee – That’s Our Promise to You!