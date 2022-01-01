Pharm Organics CBD Energy + Focus 5 packs are just what you have been missing. Fast acting, safe and natural energy is only a sip away. Packed with caffeine, branched chain amino acids (BCAAs), vitamins and always THC free, these convenient packs are the jolt of energy you’ve been looking for. Add these to your workout regimen or when that after lunch feeling sets in to push out that last set, run that last mile and get through that last meeting. The days of unmotivated, unfocused workouts are OVER!



Ingredients

Vitamin A, 1000IU, Vitamin C, 20mg, Vitamin D 150 IU, Vitamin E 10IU, Vitamin K 12.5mcg, Thiamine 0.75mg, Vitamin B2 1mg, Niacin 25mg, Vitamin B6 1.5mg, Vitamin B12 25mcg, Pantothenic Acid 12.5mg, Amino Acid Chelate 25mg, Chromium 150mcg, Potassium 45mg, Green Grown Vegan Glucosamine, N-Acetyl-L-Glutamine, L-Arginine-L-Pyroglutamate, Tyrosine, Taurine, L-Theanine, Bromelain, Aloe Vera Leaf Powder, Acetyl-L-Carnitine, Beta Alanine, Asian Ginseng Root Powder, Maca Root Powder, Caffeine Anhydrous, Water-Soluble Rich Hemp Cannabidiol Powder, Glycine, Yohimbe Bark Extract) 1428mg, BCAA Blend: (Leucine, Isoleucine, Valine) 75mg, Red Beet Root Powder, Citric Acid, Acesulfame Potassium and Stevia, Sucralose, Malic Acid, Natural and Artificial Fruit Punch Flavor.