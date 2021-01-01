Pharma Hemp Complex
CBD Almond Butter - 500mg 6oz
About this product
Our butters are single ingredient, meaning the true flavors of the nuts and seeds aren’t overshadowed by added salt, sugars, or oils. Our signature low temperature stone grinding process minimizes heat, friction, and oxidation, preserving vital heat-sensitive nutrients. This ancient method also produces the absolute silkiest, most decadent texture imaginable.
https://hemphealthinc.com/shop/cbd-edibles/cbd-almond-butter-500mg-6oz/
https://hemphealthinc.com/shop/cbd-edibles/cbd-almond-butter-500mg-6oz/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!