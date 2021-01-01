Loading…
Pharma Hemp Complex

CBD Gummy Bears 25mg CBD Each 10ct

About this product

CBD is well known for its numerous health benefits, but not so much for its taste. Pharma Hemp Complex CBD gummy bears taste great and have all the benefits of pure CBD. Our gummy bears are THC free, fat free, MSG free, dairy and gluten free.

