About this product

Store in refrigerator. Use good hygiene and wash hands both before and after use.



There are numerous benefits to administration of hemp CBD via suppository use when compared to other methods of administration, including bypassing first metabolization in the liver, and as an alternative method when oral intake may be restricted. Rectal administration of hemp CBD has greater bioavailability and absorption than both oral and inhaled methods. Effects can be felt as soon as 10 minutes after application, and last up to 8 hours! Cannabinoid suppositories can be an excellent addition to many therapeutic regimens.



The use of ozone increases the amount of oxygen in the body, and improves the body’s ability to heal and regenerate damaged cell. When combined, ozone and cannabinoid suppositories create a powerful therapeutic and healing effect on the body.



For optimum absorption, ozone oxygen therapy suppository should be used first for cell regeneration. Wait a full 12 hours before going on to use hemp CBD suppository. Do not combine suppositories during one use.



Instructions for use: Wash hands before opening and handling suppository; gloves may be worn. To ease insertion, a light coating of water-based lubricant may be applied directly to the suppository. With the pointed end of the suppository first, carefully insert into the rectum past the sphincter muscle. Wash hands. Slippage may occur; rest for 15-20 minutes before resuming activity or having a bowel movement.



Capsule may be cut in half lengthwise (tip to tip) for a smaller dose. If suppository still inside packaging has broken, place the unopened shell into a sealable waterproof bag and gently reheat in warm water until melted. Place back into refrigerator to allow suppository to reform within the shell. If suppository is too soft for insertion, replace in fridge until hardened enough for use. Air bubbles in the suppository are normal and do not indicate a loss of product or affect use.



Hemp CBD Suppository Ingredients: Organic coconut oil, natural hemp CBD cannabis extract, organic hemp oil, organic frankincense oil and organic cocoa butter.



10 Count Total – 5 capsules each containing 25mg hemp CBD and 5 capsules containing ozone oxygen.



Contains CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA



Ozone Suppository Ingredients: Ultra pure ozone and organic hemp oil.



https://hemphealthinc.com/shop/cbd-suppositories/cbd-suppository-with-ozone/