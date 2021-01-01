About this product

Pharma Hemp Complex CBD Honey is made with high quality grade organic ingredients without additives or preservatives. The healing powers of both Cannabis and Honey have been known for centuries. Now you can supercharge your immune system with Pharma Hemp Complex CBD Honey from Hemp Health! Enjoy your daily dose of hemp CBD in a morning cup of tea or add it to your favorite recipe.



Ingredients: 100% pure Grade A honey, hemp CBD oil



Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA



