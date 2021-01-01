Loading…
Pharma Hemp Complex

Peppermint Eucalyptus Soothing Salve 150mg CBD Oil

About this product

Pharma Hemp Complex is proud to present our newly formulated, intensely unique, soothing Cannabinoid Salve. This all-natural, never-greasy topical contains naturally occurring Cannabinoids and is made from premium quality ingredients, exclusively blended for a refreshing, soothing, and relaxing experience unlike any other.

Relax and Refresh – Each 1 oz jar of Pharma Hemp Peppermint Eucalyptus Soothing Salve contains 150mg of Cannabinoids.

External use only. Apply topically as needed.

Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA
