About this product

Pharma Hemp Complex is proud to present our newly formulated, intensely unique, soothing Cannabinoid Salve. This all-natural, never-greasy topical contains naturally occurring Cannabinoids and is made from premium quality ingredients, exclusively blended for a refreshing, soothing, and relaxing experience unlike any other.



Relax and Refresh – Each 1 oz jar of Pharma Hemp Peppermint Eucalyptus Soothing Salve contains 150mg of Cannabinoids.



External use only. Apply topically as needed.



Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA