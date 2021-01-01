Loading…
Logo for the brand Pharma Hemp Complex

Pharma Hemp Complex

Relief CBD Bath Bomb for PMS and Pain - 100mg CBD Peppermint Eucalyptus

About this product

Made with healing Epsom salt, all natural essential oils, and 100mg CBD.

Shop Here:
https://hemphealthinc.com/shop/cbd-oil-topical/bath-bombs/cbd-bath-bomb-relief-100mg-cbd-with-peppermint-eucalyptus/
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!